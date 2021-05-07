Business Beat: Clean Cut and Doody Calls in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Minot entrepreneur is picking up behind dogs.

Doody Calls is a new pet maintenance service that operates weekly.

The service is for dog owners who have dog droppings laying around the yard and need it picked up.

The business owner tells us this service will add to her already established business, Clean Cut, which is a house cleaning and lawn care service.

“With being in property management we also see the other side to where there is a need for people to come out and clean yards behind people’s animals. Unfortunately, there’s not many of us in town, so that kind of gives us the benefit.” Angela Cook said.

Cook says they held a grand opening ceremony last week to kick off the business.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News