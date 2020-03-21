Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Business Beat: Clear Advantage Drone Solutions in New Town

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clear Advantage Drone Solutions is New Towns first Drone operation.

Since opening late February, owner Ryan Dusenberry has made it clear that drones hold a lot of purpose.

3D mapping, Bureau of Indian Affair Trespasses and search and rescue missions are some of the many benefits.

Along with his droning business he offers picture printing and more than 20 gaming consoles like Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switches for kids in the community to play on.

“We’d like to actually in the future hire on upcoming drone pilots and we’re actually going to start up an internship college program out here to actually evolve into drone pilots and be able to do the technology, mapping and 3D models that we do,” said Dusenberry.

Due to COVID-19, the gaming side of the shop will be closed, but all other operations are full swing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Trading for Clothes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trading for Clothes"

Bismarck State

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State"

Jail Early Release

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jail Early Release"

Judicial Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judicial Emergency"

Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Charlie's Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie's Delivery"

Testing Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Update"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Drink Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drink Delivery"

Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press Conference"

Downtown Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Help"

It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20"

Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Food Pantries Staying Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantries Staying Busy"

School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Plans"

Plans for Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans for Schools"

Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge