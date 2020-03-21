Business Beat: Clear Advantage Drone Solutions in New Town

Clear Advantage Drone Solutions is New Towns first Drone operation.

Since opening late February, owner Ryan Dusenberry has made it clear that drones hold a lot of purpose.

3D mapping, Bureau of Indian Affair Trespasses and search and rescue missions are some of the many benefits.

Along with his droning business he offers picture printing and more than 20 gaming consoles like Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switches for kids in the community to play on.

“We’d like to actually in the future hire on upcoming drone pilots and we’re actually going to start up an internship college program out here to actually evolve into drone pilots and be able to do the technology, mapping and 3D models that we do,” said Dusenberry.

Due to COVID-19, the gaming side of the shop will be closed, but all other operations are full swing.