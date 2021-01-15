Business Beat: Coffee Barn opens in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new spot has opened in Minot to get some caffeine.

The Coffee Barn in Minot is located on 31st Avenue SW, next to Dakota Square Mall.

The drive-thru coffee shop opened Jan. 4.

Espresso drinks, Italian sodas and chai lattes are some of the specialties. The owner says she’s an avid coffee lover and this has been a life-long dream of hers.

“I thought, ‘I’m buying these things every day and I’m spending a lot of money on them. I might as well, kind of, make it my own thing and open one up!’ I was kind of getting worn out from my other job and needed a change and I thought, ‘This is something I’m interested in. I’m going to jump in and do it,” said Margaret Dreyer.

Dreyer went to coffee school in Texas last fall to learn all there is to know about coffee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Turtle Mountain History

Friday, January 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Edward O'Keefe

Coffee Barn

Velva Pin Bingo

Jimmy V's

Back to School

Support Group

Longer School Year?

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15

Wind tapers and leaves colder temperatures

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 15

NDC JAN 15

WDA Wrestling

Class B Basketball

WDA Boy's Basketball

BPS School Boundary Lines

SYSK Becky Roesler

Full video: President-elect Biden announces coronavirus stimulus plan

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News