Business Beat: Coffee Barn opens in Minot

A new spot has opened in Minot to get some caffeine.

The Coffee Barn in Minot is located on 31st Avenue SW, next to Dakota Square Mall.

The drive-thru coffee shop opened Jan. 4.

Espresso drinks, Italian sodas and chai lattes are some of the specialties. The owner says she’s an avid coffee lover and this has been a life-long dream of hers.

“I thought, ‘I’m buying these things every day and I’m spending a lot of money on them. I might as well, kind of, make it my own thing and open one up!’ I was kind of getting worn out from my other job and needed a change and I thought, ‘This is something I’m interested in. I’m going to jump in and do it,” said Margaret Dreyer.

Dreyer went to coffee school in Texas last fall to learn all there is to know about coffee.