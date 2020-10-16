Business Beat: Cold Stone opens up in Williston

A popular sweet-treat franchise has made its way to Williston.

Cold Stone Creamery was 1 of the 6 STAR Fund projects approved by the Williston City Commission last November.

The franchise offers fresh and made to order ice cream, cakes and other sweets.

The manager of the business says this has been a long time coming but they’re happy to be here.

“It should’ve been here a long time ago because we talked about it for so long, but it’s one of those things that you get scared to start new, but we’re really happy we did,” Manager Kaytee Zimmer said.

Zimmer says they’re open now Monday through Saturday.