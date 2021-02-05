Business Beat: Collector shares passion for vintage items through rentals

A Minot woman with a love for collecting is sharing her passion with others.

Sara Danielson has been collecting vintage furniture and other items for years. Over the pandemic, she decided to open Rae Creates Rentals, a business where people could use the items for special occasions.

Danielson has everything from furniture to old TVs and phones, which can be used for weddings, photoshoots and other events.

She also offers a studio space that can be rented for events and photography sessions and says she is excited to share something old with someone new.

“All the old stuff, being able to be seen in pictures and in weddings and making memories with those things, I love that and I feel like it’s really where I’m supposed to be,” Danielson said.

Rae Creates is located at 305 4th Ave NE, in Minot.

