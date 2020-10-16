Business Beat: Creedence Energy Services in Williston expands lab

With a new lab expansion, a Williston company is hoping to make oil and gas equipment more sustainable.

Creedence Energy Services is a family-owned business specializing in chemical and pumping services.

With the expansion, it allows them to research and analyze potential treatments to aid in producing and disposing of oil.

The services manager says currently, they’re able to process around 3,000 samples a month, noting this expansion they say is much needed.

“I’ve been in this industry eight years now and this will be the first time this level of testing is being done in North Dakota. Usually, it’s being shipped off to Denver or Houston or some kind of hub city like that, but we’re doing it right here in the Basin,” Technical Services Manager Eric Nelson said.

Nelson tells us they’ve increased technical capabilities as well.

