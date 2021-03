Sweet treats are on the way to the Capital City.

Crumbl Cookies is moving in near the north Cashwise in Bismarck, just off of 43rd Ave.

Crumbl is a nationwide franchise that serves specialty cookies, ice cream and, of course, milk!

The owners say they’re planning to open April 7.

If you have a new business you’d like to see on this segment, shoot us an email at ndfirst@kxnet.com