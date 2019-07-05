Business Beat: Crystal Rock Healing

In this weeks business beat we highlight Crystal Rock Healing in Bismarck.

The business offers natural healing products such as rocks, crystal, and essential oil products.

There are over a thousand products used for meditating, healing session, and more.

Crystal Rock Healing is a family business that relocated last month to north Bismarck after moving from south Bismarck.

Manager, Natalie Allery, says each rock and crystal has it’s our property and meaning.

“We have labradorite crystal which is one of my favorites. It helps to heal the healer. I do energy work myself and it helps protect me from taking on people’s emotions. We also have LaPita light, It’s a purple stone, It’s a stone that’s calming and it’s supposed to help with anxiety,” said Allery.

There are four Crystal Rock Healing locations throughout North Dakota.

For more information click here.

If you have a new business you’d like to see in this segment, send us an email at ndfirst@kxnet.com.