Business Beat: Crystal’s Clutter Busting will nix the mess and rid of distress

An organizing business in Minot is now operating under a new name — Crystal’s Clutter Busting.



Crystal Lewellyn says she will also travel to Bismarck and in between to de-clutter your entire home, some rooms or any given area.



She says she’s the only de-clutter business in the area and differs from cleaning businesses because she focuses on organization.



The goal is to make organized places for all the home items people may have, without taking up functional space.

“The bigger the mess, the better,” said Lewellyn. “A lot of people are embarrassed by the mess but I love it. I’m just like ‘Let’s go, let’s get this done, let’s take your house back from all the clutter.’ That’s my motto.”



The best way to reach her is on Facebook.