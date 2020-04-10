Business Beat: Dakota Chappy Online Bingo

BINGO…that’s what one business is using to keep customers engaged.

Every Monday, Dakota Chappy store owner, Chappy Windsor, goes live on Facebook playing bingo with viewers.

They play three games: straight bingo, inside frame and blackout giving people the chance to win store credit. Windsor says not only is it good for business, but it also gives people something to look forward too.

“In this current climate, we feel like it’s so important to be the love and the light because so much of what people are getting through their Facebook feed is the bad news and the negativity. We wanted to give people connectivity,” says Windsor.

She says the credit can be used to purchase items online and when they have live sales.