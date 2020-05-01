Business Beat: De Fort Motorcross Comes to Williston

There’s mud slinging in Williston as a new Motorcross track has made it’s way to the city

After two years of construction De Fort Motorcross is finally up and ready for dirt bike riders to come and enjoy the track.

All ages are welcome, you just need a bike.

Board member, Eric Nelson told KX News, the team has a lot in store from dirt bike riding classes all the way to hosting state led races.

“Our focus is helping the little ones get better, get faster, and finding an outlet.” Board Member De Fort Motorcross Eric Nelson said.

They plan to open the track officially in the coming weeks.

De Fort Motorcross Facebook Page: Click Here