Business Beat: Devil’s Fire Pizza

In this week’s Business Beat, Surrey has a pizza joint you might not know about.

Devil’s Fire Pizza has a brick stone oven that all of the pizzas are cooked on. The owner, Pamela Olson said cooking it that way gives it a different flavor.

Olson also created her own dough recipe to make it thin and crispy. She said they opened after seeing a need in the community.

“We opened here in Surrey because most pizza places in Minot, they do not deliver out here,” said Olson.

“And I know that from experience with my husband and I, we’d always have to drive into town to get pizza. So we decided, ‘Why not open up a pizza place here?'”

Olson said they serve pizza, wings and even donuts. They have plans to add even more to the menu in the future.