Business Beat: Dickinson Edition

In this weeks business beat, we highlight three new businesses in Dickinson.

Phat Fish Brewing is a restaurant that offers pizza and specializes in craft beer. There are nine different types of craft beers that they brew themselves from the start to finish using local ingredients. The business also has a kids room, game room, and patio for the entire family. It’s a family business that opened last month and owners say the building can be used for several events.

“We are a very large facility. We can handle over 500 people and we have been taking a lot of events on so far. I have had small concerts, large company parties,” said Tony Scharf, co-owner.

A few miles away is Heart River Golf Course. The golf course opened in April for this season and it’s been busy with 18 holes of golf.

The front nine is very different from the back nine — Modern and open versus more trees and old cottonwoods.

“The course has been here for many years. Like I said the original nine was the old Dickinson country club and it was built in the 60s. The modern nine holes have been built recently,” said Michael Rademaker, Golf Professional.

A few miles away is Tati Marie Beauty.

Owner Tatianna Byrd offers a variety of services such as braids, hair extensions, body waxing, makeup and more. Byrd has been in the industry for four years working for celebrities and on high profile events. She started her business in 2015 and now has a permanent location.

“There is a lot of women that experience self-esteem. It is a big issue in terms of the way they look, the way they feel. For me, I like to put on my make up and go out into the world. I think the beauty industry is so vast,” said Byrd.

Phat Fish Brewing: 1031 W Villard St, Dickinson, ND 58601

Heart River Golf Course: 2510 8th St SW, Dickinson, ND 58601

Tati Marie Beauty: 220 1st Ave E, Dickinson, ND 58601 (701-690-4548)

If you have a new business you’d like to see in this segment, send us an email at ndfirst@kxnet.com.