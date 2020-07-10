Business Beat: Dip in sales forces Watford City Taco John’s to close

After being in the area for six years, the Prefered Restaurant Group, North Dakota’s franchise holder, decided to Taco John’s a couple of weeks ago due to a decrease in sales.

There are currently five other locations still operating across the state.

Director of Marketing tells KX News this was Watford City’s first drive-thru.

“I’m sure they will definitely miss it, but I also know they’re a vibrant little community within itself and they definitely will continue to support the other local restaurants that are in the community,” Preferred Restaurant Group Director of Marketing Wendy Howe said.

Howe says all the staff has been giving the option to work at another location, if they so choose.