Business Beat: Done Right The First Time cleaning service in Watford City

A family-owned business in Watford City is looking for new clients.

Done Right the First Time is a cleaning business that services both commercial and residential locations.

They specialize in things like carpet and floor care, as well as wall cleanings.

The owner of the business tells us they’ll travel anywhere in the state and their hope is to leave things looking better than before they came.

“Out here in this North Dakota mud, you know, there can be mud all over the walls, handprints, you know oil field guys putting their hands on the walls, putting their shoes on and off, all that, so we make sure that when you walk in that unit it looks like nobody else has lived there,” Owner Cozette Arvidson said.

