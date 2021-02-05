Business Beat: Downtown Bismarck boutique closing

A downtown Bismarck boutique is closing its doors at the end of the month.

Unbranded Element first opened in October of 2019 and relocated to its current location last March.

Now, the co-owner says they’re looking forward to new ventures and having a “going out of business” sale.

“We have everything off right now at 40 percent off. We still have some amazing stuff. We actually just got some new shoes the other day that we weren’t able to cancel. So they’re at a fantastic deal at 40 percent off too. We offer sizes small to 3XL. So we still have a wide variety of sizes and winter gear available,” said Jaime Bender.

The boutique also has a website that offers the same in-store deals.

