Business Beat: E&J Ceiling Cleaning in Minot expands services during pandemic

In today’s Business Beat, a cleaning company dedicated to keeping ceilings in good condition has recently expanded services during COVID-19.

E&J Ceiling Cleaning in Minot works with many businesses and restaurants.

But now due to COVID-19, the owner says many businesses were restricting customers to takeout or drive-through only and staff had to adapt to the changes through new services.

“We also took on another line just recently to where we can go in and fog homes and offices school buses for all kinds of different various things,” Owner of E&J Ceiling Cleaning Roger Dietrich said.

He says although business had been slow during the pandemic, it is starting to pick back up.