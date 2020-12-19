Business Beat: Elysian Beauty & Brow in Watford City

A Watford City woman is taking her love of beauty and turning it into a one stop beauty shop.

Elysian Beauty & Brow specializes in facials, Brazilian waxes and natural brow restorations.

The owner tells us she started her career in Hollywood working as a makeup artist but now has plans to take all of her experiences and bring them here.

“What I do is use design principles, true brow design principles and I work with the actual true hair to get a really beautiful brow,” KC Demarest said.

Elysian Beauty & Brow is open by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

