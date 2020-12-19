Business Beat: Elysian Beauty & Brow in Watford City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Watford City woman is taking her love of beauty and turning it into a one stop beauty shop.

Elysian Beauty & Brow specializes in facials, Brazilian waxes and natural brow restorations.

The owner tells us she started her career in Hollywood working as a makeup artist but now has plans to take all of her experiences and bring them here.

“What I do is use design principles, true brow design principles and I work with the actual true hair to get a really beautiful brow,” KC Demarest said.

Elysian Beauty & Brow is open by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more: CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday, December 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Renee Cooper

Saul's, 10 North Main

Kirkwood Mall

COVID in Prisons

Holiday Heart Attacks

Teacher of the Year

Closet 127

Colder this afternoon and weekend rain/snow chances

Toys for Tots

NDC DEC 18

High School Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Need for Nurses

Barriers to Justice

Another Shipment

Thursday, December 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Virtual Blood Drive

Boxing meals

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories