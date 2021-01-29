Business Beat: Event company moves into the Mandan Depot

A Mandan event planning company has moved into the historic Mandan Depot.

Signature Events has taken over the famous spot, to bring a unique experience to people in the area.

The owner, Renee Murrish, has been planning events since 2000 and says it’s always been a dream of hers to have her very own venue.

“Having this space just opens up a whole new world for signature events and a fabulous addition to signature events. We can do, like right now we do every third Saturday, we do pop business Saturday. And it just brings people to downtown Mandan,” explained Murrish.

Murrish says they will be doing personal events like weddings, birthdays and meetings but also community events.