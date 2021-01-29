Business Beat: Event company moves into the Mandan Depot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Mandan event planning company has moved into the historic Mandan Depot.

Signature Events has taken over the famous spot, to bring a unique experience to people in the area.

The owner, Renee Murrish, has been planning events since 2000 and says it’s always been a dream of hers to have her very own venue.

“Having this space just opens up a whole new world for signature events and a fabulous addition to signature events. We can do, like right now we do every third Saturday, we do pop business Saturday. And it just brings people to downtown Mandan,” explained Murrish.

Murrish says they will be doing personal events like weddings, birthdays and meetings but also community events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ed Konieczka

Evictions Filed

Homeless Update

Valentine's Day Cards

Signature Events

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Radon Testing

Gym For All

Campus Health

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/29

BSC Oil Program

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 29

NDC JAN 29

Friday, January 29th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

WDA Wrestling

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

It's Cookie Time!

Funding Project

SYSK: Dani Bennett

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News