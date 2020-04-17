Business Beat: Farming family delivering organic foods right to your neighborhood

Bartlett Farming is a family-owned, nearly 200-acre farming homestead in Bottineau that specializes in producing raw milk and pasteurized meats.

Part-owner, Peter Bartlett says eating organic has many benefits that help protect your body and its functions, something that is key during these times.

They’re aware of COVID-19 and people staying home, so they’re delivering free, to Minot, Bismarck, Williston and Grand Forks.

If anyone is along those routes they will deliver to you as well.

“If you see how many people today have food intolerances, it’s almost all the result of an over-processed diet, so we believe that food is medicine and as much as we can return to whole natural direct from a farm,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett says they offer tours around their farm in August if anyone wants to come visit.