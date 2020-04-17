Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Business Beat: Farming family delivering organic foods right to your neighborhood

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bartlett Farming is a family-owned, nearly 200-acre farming homestead in Bottineau that specializes in producing raw milk and pasteurized meats.

Part-owner, Peter Bartlett says eating organic has many benefits that help protect your body and its functions, something that is key during these times.

They’re aware of COVID-19 and people staying home, so they’re delivering free, to Minot, Bismarck, Williston and Grand Forks.

If anyone is along those routes they will deliver to you as well.

“If you see how many people today have food intolerances, it’s almost all the result of an over-processed diet, so we believe that food is medicine and as much as we can return to whole natural direct from a farm,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett says they offer tours around their farm in August if anyone wants to come visit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The warm-up we've all been waiting for

Thumbnail for the video titled "The warm-up we've all been waiting for"

Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done"

Unemployment and Evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment and Evictions"

Syringe Exchange

Thumbnail for the video titled "Syringe Exchange"

Vote By Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote By Mail"

Paycheck Protection Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paycheck Protection Program"

TRNP Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Closed"

Space Aliens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Aliens"

Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Boy's Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Golf"

Gooseneck Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gooseneck Hiring"

Video of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video of Hope"

ND Unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Unemployment"

Tiger King Cameo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiger King Cameo"

50 (Virtual) Dates in 50 States

Thumbnail for the video titled "50 (Virtual) Dates in 50 States"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"

Turtle Mountain Hemp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain Hemp"

Dispatcher Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dispatcher Week"

YWCA

Thumbnail for the video titled "YWCA"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge