Business Beat: Flawless Medical Spa comes to Rugby

Flawless Medical Spa offers a variety of things for men and women, including, cosmetic services and health and wellness services.

The majority of the products used are locally made.

The owner tells KX News her inspiration to bring the spa to town was to simply put people in a better mood.

“I want to go to a place that I love and enjoy and the people are happy when they leave. When they walk out of here they’re so thankful at what you did and so excited to see the results, I love that part of it.” Owner Kate Halvorson said.

Halvorson works on both an appointment and walk-in basis.

Flawless Medical Spa is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.