Business Beat: Flower Central

Flowers have the power to change someone’s day — especially during times like we are facing currently with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A flower shop in Minot has a new way of helping you brighten someone’s mood from afar.

Flower Central in Minot has created a gift for folks in the community to send to loved ones who they cannot physically be with during the Easter holiday.

The ‘Bloom Boxes’ contain different types of flowers such as Easter lilies and hydrangeas.

The owner of Flower Central says the best part of delivering fresh flowers to someone is the joy they express.

“Flowers always bring a bright happy spirit with them. They’re uplifting in times of darkness as we’re kind of in right now. So it’s just, it’s amazing when you deliver flowers to somebody you always get a smile on their face, they’re never really upset about getting flowers. It’s just something bright in dark times,” Niki Brose, owner of Flower Central said.

For more information about how to order a Bloom Box from Flower Central, click HERE.

