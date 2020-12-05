Business Beat: FN High-Quality screen printing and embroidery shop in Watford City

What started out as side hustle has exploded into a full-time business.

FN High Quality is a screen printing and embroidery shop in Watford City.

The owner tells us they can customize anything from hats to clothes to bags.

He says before opening an actual storefront this year, he was simply making shirts wherever he could with a bare amount of equipment.

“We started getting more noticed around town and we ended up getting a big machine and it burns up production quite a bit, so now we can do a lot of big orders fast and get it out the door fast to the customers,” Josh Peay said.

Peay says they’re also able to create websites for people who need help with that.

