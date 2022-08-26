DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Dickinson has a new smoothie shop, located at the Saint Joe’s Plaza.

The new shop makes smoothies from fresh fruits and vegetables. The shop also sells fresh pastries, oats, wraps, and salads.

The owner, Dessire Hernandez, says they try to promote fresh ingredients and a healthy lifestyle.

“A lot of people like to have meetings here,” said Hernandez. ” A lot of people like to bring their families after school, have a smoothie and play a game with them. And you know create memories.”