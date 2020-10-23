Business Beat: Genesis in Williston

A family owned business in Williston is reinventing itself.

What once was Starboard in Williston is now Genesis.

Name brand eye wear, jackets and shirts are just a few of their many selections.

The new business re-opened its doors at the beginning of the year hoping to create a family-oriented environment.

“We love people. The staff we have right now, they’re amazing to be around. They want to talk to you, they want to help you, and when we relaunched as a new company the idea was to create a style that the customer wants,” Store Manager Keiona Trimmer said.

Trimmer says they’re open Monday through Saturday.

