Business Beat: GG’s consignment, Salt Kitchen & Co. and Stanza D’ Amore

In this weeks business beat, we highlight GG’s consignment, Salt Kitchen & Co. and Stanza D’ Amore in Dickinson.

GG’s consignment is a traditional consignment store where people get paid for bringing in unwanted or extra clothes. If your item sells, you will get 40 percent of the cost, and 60 percent goes back to the store.

There are over 3,000 items for men and women to choose from. The owner opened this year and said the experience is like being able to share your best friends closet.

“It has that vibe, it has that energy where there are different brands to choose from. It’s not just one select brand, so it does feel like you are getting that mall shopping experience in the store,” said Geliza Ocheltree, Owner of GG’s consignment.

GG’s consignment is located at 401 W Villard St #201, Dickinson, ND 58601.

Across the street is Salt Kitchen & Co.

It’s a HomeGoods store that sells cookware, infused olive oil & vinegar and gourmet foods. The owner opened last year and said her love of cooking inspired her, but some items were hard to find, especially the unique ones.

“I couldn’t find a lot of the stuff I was looking for when I was cooking or entertaining. So, I would always have an interest in the olive oils and vinegars. There was a lot of stuff I couldn’t find here. I just wanted to expand on that,” said Tara Laber, Owner of Salt Kitchen & Co.

Salt Kitchen & Co. is located at 46 1st Ave W, Dickinson, ND 58601.

And down the road is Stanza D’ Amore. It’s a high-end lingerie boutique that offers women’s undergarments and feminine products, and sizes range from extra small to 2x.

The owner opened last year and said each piece is high class and that makes all women feel beautiful regardless of their shape.

“You shouldn’t have to drive an hour an a half away to get something like this and then chance that there won’t be any plus sizes or extra small sizes. So, I wanted something across the board for all different types of women to wear,” said Ann-Marie Czajka, Owner of Stanza D’Amore.

Stanza D’Amore is located at 46 Sims St, Dickinson, ND 58601.