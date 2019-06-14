Business Beat: Glick’s

In this week’s business beat, we highlight a women’s fashion boutique in the Kirkwood Mall.

Glik’s is a family-owned business headquartered in Granite City, Illinois.

The Bismarck store — the first in North Dakota — will offer fashion brands, apparel, and footwear.

They have over 60 locations in 10 midwest states.

Right now, they are in the construction phase and will open in August. Mall officials say the store will add something new to the Bismarck area.

“We have been in talks with them for over a year and so, finally, the deal got done earlier this year — they are super excited to come into the mall,” says Kirkwood Mall Marketing Director Mikalah Dahl. “It’s going to be a great addition to the mall, especially since they will be carrying some brands that some of the other stores don’t have and it is always great to bring retail into the mall.”