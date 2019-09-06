Business Beat: Go Calendars, Go Games

It’s a seasonal retailer that pops up at the Kirkwood Mall during the holidays.

The store has all types of gift options ranging from games, toys, and calendars for all ages.

Each year the mall welcomes about 10 to 15 temporary retailers during the holiday season.

Mall officials say it serves as a one-stop-shop.

“We want to act as the western shopping hub of North Dakota, so bringing these people in for holidays really brings the community in to be able to do all of their holiday shopping here,” said Mikalah Dahl, Marketing director of Kirkwood Mall.

The store will be here until the end of January.