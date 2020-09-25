Business Beat: Grillz Cheeze N food truck serving Williston

A Williston couple looking for new opportunities believe they’ve found it — by way of grilled cheese.

Grillz Cheeze N is a new food truck serving soups, potato dishes and, of course, grilled cheese.

You can find the truck just about anywhere in town, between breakfast and lunch hours.

The two say they wanted to get away from the traditional 9 to 5 and start their own business, so they came up with this.

“It gives us a chance to get with the public, get to know some people. We’ve gained some pretty good followers and customers so far. So it’s really good to be able to meet new people each day,” Co-owner Colin Fisher said.

“I just love to see the smile on everybody’s face when they take a bite of the sandwich and that just lets me know how good it is and that just makes me feel really good,” Co-owner Vanessa Reichel said.

The two say they plan on travelling across the state soon.