Business Beat: Guilty Sweets, a new way to satisfy your sweet tooth in Foxholm

People in western North Dakota have a new place to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Guilty Sweets is run out of Foxholm, just outside of Minot.

The business is a one-woman show, owned by Sarah Massey.

She says she has everything from cookies, cupcakes and cakes to even handmade charcuterie boards.

She says she started the business after she realized she wanted to share her passion for baking, delivering it right to peoples’ doorsteps.

“One the kitchen that I work out of is 20 miles from town but two it’s just people don’t wanna go out right now and I have no problem just ringing their doorbell and dropping their goods off,” Massey said.

She says this month she will begin selling a new product, homemade chocolate bars. To learn more about Guilty Sweets, click HERE.