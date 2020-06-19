Business Beat: Hairdresser has a space of her own in Minot

In this week’s Business Beat, a hairdresser finally has a space of her own.

Baelee Reiter opened up District 89 Salon, in Minot, earlier this year. She’s been a hairdresser since 2008 but always worked in other people’s salons.

“I always have known that I wanted to kind of do my own thing and own my own thing, and so I’ve been looking for places for a while. Finally found something that was fitting and I just wanted to have an environment that other stylists would want to be a part of, that felt like each person’s individual but still kind of like a family,” Reiter said.

There are three stylists there now and Reiter said two more will be added, next month.

The salon is located at 115 1st Ave NE.

