Business Beat: Hangover’s Bottleshop in Rugby

A Rugby woman has opened yet another business, this time selling alcoholic beverages.

In an effort to own the building outright that her medical spa works out of, she decided to connect Hangover’s Bottleshop.

The liquor store operates Monday through Sunday.

She says owning multiple businesses has been a dream of hers and with all hands on deck, it isn’t too much of a hassle.

“I have really great employees so I can’t complain. It’s kind of nice to be a part of both sides of it because I like to be a part of the public and I want them to know that I’m here and will be here to do whatever they need or want,” Owner Kate Halvorson said.

Halvorson says both shops are open and ready for service.