Business Beat: Heartland Home Supply now open in Minot

In this week’s Business Beat, there’s a new kitchen supply store in the Magic City.

Heartland Home Supply opened just about a month ago.

It’s located at 1800 22nd Ave SW and sells items like cabinets, countertops, hardware and sinks.

The owners are also available to help clients with the design process.

“I was representing Heartland Home Supply as a midwest distributor, and this spring we decided to bring it to the Minot market as a brick-and-mortar retail store,” said co-owner Ryan Schaan.

“And many of the brands that Heartland carried are unique to the Minot area and we wanted to be able to offer that here,” said co-owner Joelle Schaan.

They’re open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for the Facebook page or here for the website.

