Business Beat: Heritage Exteriors by Brandon Leingang

In this week’s “Business Beat,” we highlight an exterior design and remodeling company.

Heritage Exteriors by Brandon Leingang designs and installs windows, doors, decks, and pergolas.

The business opened in January and is based in Mandan, but crews will travel as needed.

Owner Brandon Leingang has been in the remodeling industry for 20 years, having worked in his father’s window manufacturing plant. Now, he has his own business and says customers inspire him every day.

“It isn’t just a changing of a front door or change in the color, it’s the entire design and seeing them excited about it gets me excited about it,” says Leingang. “I like bringing that energy and bringing that excitement and providing different ideas. So, it’s very gratifying seeing the change and excitement to the homeowner after the job is complete.”

