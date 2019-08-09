Business Beat: Hit the Spot, Wide Eyed, Simply Dance and DJ

In this week’s business beat, we highlight a Chicago style eatery, a coffee shop inside an optical clinic and a dance company.

Hit The Spot is a Chicago style eatery inside the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck. You can buy Philly cheesesteaks, hoagies, gyros, catfish and more. The business started in the Gateway Mall a year ago and recently moved to Kirkwood Mall. The owner says it is time to add a new flavor to Bismarck and his food will prove it.

“All the original items are from Chicago,” says Hit The Spot owner Tonya Felton. “We have imported here and shipped here directly — so, it’s all the original recipes.”

Hours: 10am-9pm Monday through Friday, 10am-7pm on Saturday 11AM-6pm on Sunday.

A few miles away is Wide Eyed, a coffee shop located in an optical clinic in the Northbrook Mall. While you’re picking out glasses at Eyes on Bismarck, you can also grab a cup of coffee. Two longtime local optometrists, Dr. Brian Beattie and Dr. Mike Houle, opened up the shop in July to make the optics of optical shopping more comfortable.

“It’s kind of low key. It opens up the business to other people,” says Beattie. “Some people, it takes them a while to make a decision. It’s not unusual for us to have someone spend an hour looking for just the right frames. Well, it makes it a little easier for you to do that if it’s a more comfortable atmosphere.”

Hours: 7:30am-3pm Monday through Friday.

In Mandan, one man is offering country and ballroom dance lessons to all ages. Jimmy Adams started Simply Dance and DJ last year after he retired from working as an electrician. He decided to tap into his love of music and dancing and share it with others. He has the experience — Adams has been country dancing for 30 years and ballroom dancing for a decade. He says it’s a great social environment for everyone to enjoy.

“I came from a place where I can dance seven nights a week,” Adams says. “When I got over here, it looked like dancing was a dying art, so that was one reason why I thought it was a good market for it here.”

The lessons cost $5 per person.

Adams is also a full DJ for parties, weddings, and events across the state.

Hours: Mondays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at Mandan Moose Lodge. Learn Country Two-Step, East Coast Swing, Waltz and Night Club Two-Step

Adams is also teaming up with FunFit Exercise and yoga studio in Mandan to offer line dance lessons to kids ages 4 to 16 every Saturday in Septemeber at Funfit.

