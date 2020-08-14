Business Beat: HL Construction in Williston making customizable cornhole boards and bags

Hi-Line Construction employees in Williston have dedicated their leisure time to making cornhole boards and bags.

Everything is custom made to the customer’s request and takes only a few days to receive.

The manager of the business tells KX news he and his team are making nearly 100 boards a week.

“We’re not using your standard every day plywood 2×4 sides. Everything is built to ACL standards. We’re using maple tops, slack lumber on the sides and we’ve got a back design where when three legs fold out it holds you perfectly at 12 inches in the back of the board for ACL standards,” Manager Nick Kuehl said.

Kuehl says they take orders seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

You can place an order by clicking here.

