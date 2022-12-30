BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, a taste of the islands, Jamaica to be exact.

In tonight’s business beat segment, we are catching up with Suzzy’s Island Twist at the Kirkwood Mall.

Suzzy’s specializes in homemade island food.

From stew and jerk chicken, to the classic oxtail and festival patties.

The eatery is hoping for some upgrades this year!

After a great business holiday season, co-owner Christine Shepherd says in the New year, plans are to expand the prep area to offer more tasty foods.

She says wraps and salads may be on the menu soon.

Shepherd says having a taste of home right here in Bismarck and being able to offer it to the locals means so much to her.

“It does make me feel good that I can bring a little bit of the islands here where it’s so cold. They’ve told me, ‘Oh, it’s nice to have a little bit of difference here,'” she shared.

Just added as well, if you don’t feel like coming into the mall to get your food, order ahead and you can pick it up from door H, just by a simple phone call.

To look at the menu and learn more about Suzzy’s Island Twist visit https://www.suzzysislandtwist.com/ .