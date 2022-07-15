MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s a new hotel with a fresh take on how guests can enjoy their stay.

Hotel Revel, in Minot, although it may look it, is not just your ordinary hotel.

This property will feature local art from local artists in the rooms and around the hotel that can actually be bought right off the wall.

Those who wish to listen to music are encouraged to do so. Hotel Revel will rent record players to its guests.

On top of that, the hotel will invite local musicians to come play at the hotel.

Managers say they want this hotel to be a place for more than just sleeping.

“Aside from the music, and the culture, and the art, and the hospitality. Which are all very near and dear to my heart, like another thing that is at the core of me being here is because I want to create good jobs for this community, you know, and I want people to have a place where their proud to work at,” said Hotel Revel Project Manager, Chelewa Springs.

Springs says right now they’re doing a soft open and did not have a date for one they plan on fully opening, just yet.