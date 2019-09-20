Business Beat: House of Fade

In this weeks business beat, we highlight House of Fade.

It’s a new trendy barbershop in Mandan that specializes in fades and classic haircuts.

Owner Josue Rodriguez offers urban styles after working as a barber for 13 years. He worked ten years in Puerto Rico and three years in North Dakota.

Rodriguez opened the shop last week and says this gives him an opportunity to bring culture to North Dakota.

“My fade is more of an urban style like you would see on rappers and artists. I like to do more shaving and fades,” said Rodriguez.

Address: 408 W Main St.

Hours: Sunday through Monday: Off

Tuesday through Saturday: 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.