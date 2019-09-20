Business Beat: House of Fade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this weeks business beat, we highlight House of Fade.

It’s a new trendy barbershop in Mandan that specializes in fades and classic haircuts.

Owner Josue Rodriguez offers urban styles after working as a barber for 13 years. He worked ten years in Puerto Rico and three years in North Dakota.

Rodriguez opened the shop last week and says this gives him an opportunity to bring culture to North Dakota.

“My fade is more of an urban style like you would see on rappers and artists. I like to do more shaving and fades,” said Rodriguez.

Address: 408 W Main St.

Hours: Sunday through Monday: Off

Tuesday through Saturday: 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Police Suicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Suicide"

House of Fade

Thumbnail for the video titled "House of Fade"

Friday, September 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, September 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oil Royalty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Royalty"

Waterfowl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterfowl"

Food for Thought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food for Thought"

Christmas Book

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas Book"

Morton Amaranth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton Amaranth"

Semi flip

Thumbnail for the video titled "Semi flip"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-20-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-20-19"

Furry Friend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friend"

High School Volleyball Sept. 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 19"

Boys High School Soccer Sept. 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Soccer Sept. 19"

U-Mary vs Easter New Mexico

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary vs Easter New Mexico"

Boys High School Tennis Sept. 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Tennis Sept. 19"

Girls High School Swimming Sept. 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls High School Swimming Sept. 19"

Beulah Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Football"

Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Volleyball"

Ronald Wootan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ronald Wootan"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss