Business Beat: Inside look at the new Bismarck Costco

Local News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck Costco is set to open up this coming Tuesday, and KX was offered an inside look at what’s to come.

After Mayor Steve Bakken cuts the ribbon at 8 a.m. over 8,000 new Costco members will begin to see their benefits, and the store will have more to offer than groceries in bulk. Inside you’ll also find a licensed pharmacist, eye and ear care centers, food to go and NDSU fans can even snag some new Bison gear.

“We really want coming to Costco to be an experience and not just a shopping trip but some place people enjoy coming. And then the value, we are pretty diligent in making sure we’re competitive with everyone and have the lowest possible prices we can,” said General Manager Brandon Peck.

And don’t forget, you do need be a Costco members to shop in the store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday Night Football

WDA Tennis

Friday, August 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Business Beat: Inside look at the new Bismarck Costco

UMary Campus Life

BSC Moving In

Peace Garden Visits

Minot Coin Shop

Barbershops -- use this one

Paving Pioneer Village

Push Up Challenge

Grant Scammers

Kids & Sleep

Seatbelt Safety

Robert One Minute 8-21

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 8-21-20

School Pods

Expedition League

WDA Boys Soccer

Custer Park Plaques on Hold

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss