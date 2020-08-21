Business Beat: Inside look at the new Bismarck Costco

The Bismarck Costco is set to open up this coming Tuesday, and KX was offered an inside look at what’s to come.

After Mayor Steve Bakken cuts the ribbon at 8 a.m. over 8,000 new Costco members will begin to see their benefits, and the store will have more to offer than groceries in bulk. Inside you’ll also find a licensed pharmacist, eye and ear care centers, food to go and NDSU fans can even snag some new Bison gear.

“We really want coming to Costco to be an experience and not just a shopping trip but some place people enjoy coming. And then the value, we are pretty diligent in making sure we’re competitive with everyone and have the lowest possible prices we can,” said General Manager Brandon Peck.

And don’t forget, you do need be a Costco members to shop in the store.