Business Beat: Interior Finishes in Williston

A Williston woman who was simply looking for work has now started her own business.
Back in January, Jazzmin Wegley started work at Floors To Go in an effort to make a little extra cash as a floor finisher.
After working there a little while, the owner of the store told Wegley she should start her own business and reap the benefits from that.
With that thought in mind, in February, Wegley branched off and created Interior Finishes.
Her business specializes in ceramic tiling, grout repair, hardwood floor refinishes and backsplashes.
“I just liked it a lot and I just felt like it was something I was capable of doing and I’m kind of a perfectionist too and you need to be with that trade,” Wegley said.
Wegley says she travels to as far as Watford City, Tioga and, of course, anywhere in Williston.
Wegley can be contacted by phone (701) 580-8539 or through email jazzwegley@gmail.com.