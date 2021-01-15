Business Beat: Jimmy V’s now open in downtown Bismarck

A new spot in downtown Bismarck is bringing some East Coast flare to the Midwest.

Jimmy V’s is the latest spot to open in the Bismarck-Mandan area, bringing a different type of dining and bar experience with quick eats like pizza and fries.

The new place was named after the grandfather of one of the three owners, who says he wouldn’t be here without him.

“The biggest thing is the atmosphere. Like I said, we want to meet that old school/modern-day twist and vibe. And bring people a really cool, fun clean atmosphere,” explained Steven Nardello, co-owner.

Nardello says they even have bartenders who worked in Las Vegas bringing new ideas to their drink menu.