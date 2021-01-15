Business Beat: Jimmy V’s now open in downtown Bismarck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new spot in downtown Bismarck is bringing some East Coast flare to the Midwest.

Jimmy V’s is the latest spot to open in the Bismarck-Mandan area, bringing a different type of dining and bar experience with quick eats like pizza and fries.

The new place was named after the grandfather of one of the three owners, who says he wouldn’t be here without him.

“The biggest thing is the atmosphere. Like I said, we want to meet that old school/modern-day twist and vibe. And bring people a really cool, fun clean atmosphere,” explained Steven Nardello, co-owner.

Nardello says they even have bartenders who worked in Las Vegas bringing new ideas to their drink menu.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Turtle Mountain History

Friday, January 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Edward O'Keefe

Coffee Barn

Velva Pin Bingo

Jimmy V's

Back to School

Support Group

Longer School Year?

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15

Wind tapers and leaves colder temperatures

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 15

NDC JAN 15

WDA Wrestling

Class B Basketball

WDA Boy's Basketball

BPS School Boundary Lines

SYSK Becky Roesler

Full video: President-elect Biden announces coronavirus stimulus plan

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News