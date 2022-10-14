BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Leela and Lavender are celebrating its fourth anniversary in the Capitol City.

To celebrate, the store is giving their customers many opportunities to win a range of different prizes along with serving some drinks and snacks.

The store first began in Fargo. Now, there are 6 stores across North Dakota and Minnesota.

Leela and Lavender in Bismarck has a range of different styles to accommodate all ages.

Heidi Herrington, the Store Manager, says, “It’s not just for young girls, and we are not just for older women. We carry everything for everyone. You and your daughter can come shopping. We have price points that can kind work for every budget.”

Leela and Lavender is located on 1400 43rd Avenue.

The store is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.