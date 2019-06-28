Business Beat: Lee’s Leather in Gateway Mall

In this week’s Business Beat, we check out a leather shop in the Gateway Mall.

Lee’s Leather offers hair on hides, purses, home decor, and custom leather items.

Owner Leland Buller has been making custom leather items such as wallets, belts, and more for over 50 years. It’s a family business that opened in the mall five weeks ago.

“It’s something that I started doing in high school many years ago,” Butler says. “I had a leather store when I was in my 20’s and I have been doing this out of my house, and I decided it was time to have a store. It’s a passion that I have had all my life to do this, so we are doing it.”

