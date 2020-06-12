Live Now
Business Beat: LFS Elite has a new location

In this week’s Business Beat, a car repair shop has moved to a bigger location.

LFS Elite in Minot opened in 2015 and it’s now at its third location at 111 45th Ave. NE, Suite D.

Owner Bruce Chapman said the shop keeps growing every year. More services are also being offered like tire mounting and balancing, air conditioning and alignments.

He saID they do everything from oil changes to engine rebuilds. Chapman said he’s wanted to offer these services for a while, but it’s taken a little bit of time.

“Honestly, we started this business for my son. He wanted to do this so we started working on cars and we just started growing. At first, we couldn’t afford to purchase all the equipment. A lot of this stuff is very, very expensive, some of the computers we have here cost thousands of dollars. So, it takes a while to build your inventory, so that’s kind of what we did,” Chapman said.

LFS Elite is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

