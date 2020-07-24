Business Beat: Lillian’s in Bismarck closing

In today’s Business Beat, a downtown Bismarck boutique will be closing its doors.

Lillian’s opened 12 years ago to sell women’s clothing and accessories.

Next weekend, the store will be having a three-day celebration for their anniversary, retiring and closing where everything will 40 to 75 percent off.

We spoke with the owner, Susan Schwieters who says the decision to close Lillian’s wasn’t easy but will allow her to spend more time with the ones closest to her.

“We just had our fourth grandchild and I anticipate to be more. And so I don’t want to miss out anymore. Our oldest is going to turn 7 and I just don’t want to miss out those special moments where I could pick up from school, I can do the special gatherings,” shared Schwieters.

Schwieters says she expects to close Lillian’s doors toward the end of August and will take on the role “grandma hen.”

