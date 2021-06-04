Business Beat: Magic City Auto & Truck Repair relocates

A Minot auto shop is calling a new place home.

Magic City Auto & Truck Repair has been around for the past four years and was located on Valley Street.

Now, the shop is located across from the state Fair Grounds at 406 20th Street.

The owner says they are still specializing in complete auto repairs on vehicles up to 1 ton, but it was time to expand the shop in size.

“It feels great to be able to expand our room and be able to get some more employees hired and just run with it,” Ken Frederick said.

Frederick says they celebrated the new shop with a ribbon cutting and a cookout.