Business Beat: Magic City Home Leisure makes changes

What was once Hot Spring Spas and Pool Tables 2 is now Magic City Home Leisure.

The same product line is still being sold — hot tubs, saunas and pool tables — but it’s now owned and operated by Minot local Brandon Solem.

On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place to announce the official changes and Solem says he’s ready.

“It’s everything I’ve wanted. It’s different when you finally get over here and it’s your name on everything you’re selling, and your reputation and stuff, but that’s what I wanted. The customer service part of it, it’s definitely most important to me, and I kind of just wanted to put that into my own hands,” Solem said.

He encourages anyone wanting any home leisure appliances to stop by.

The store is located at 1910 S Broadway.