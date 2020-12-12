Business Beat: Mama Llama’s Barn, an online boutique out of Watford City

Mike Nathe has dedicated 34 years of his life to taking care of the deceased and their families.He built and owns Bismarck Funeral Home and is honored to serve families living in and around the capital city.

Nathe said he's seen lots of changes in his career: to the city of Bismarck and in the funeral industry itself, but comparing his amount of work pre-pandemic to now is unlike anything he's experienced.

"We were around 20 calls a month in that area. Now we're around 40 and that's attributable to COVID," Nathe said. "You can see the spike happening and it's coming in all the time. This summer, we'd get a COVID here, a COVID funeral there. Now, it's about every one or every other one.We had one day, I think, seven straight calls that were COVID," Nathe said.

Because of the coronavirus, he and his staff are taking all the necessary precautions.

"We do cremations for other funeral homes that bring their bodies here. A lot of those are COVID positive. So, it's forced us to be much more aware and using PPE more than we've had before," Nathe said.

With more precautions and more work comes more stress on Nathe and his colleagues.

"We try and give them time off, make sure we keep their mental health as well as we can, and you just kind of watch out for each other in times like this," Nathe said.

Nathe empathizes with those who've had COVID, as he contracted the virus at the beginning of the pandemic, luckily having only mild symptoms.