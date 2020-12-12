Business Beat: Mama Llama’s Barn, an online boutique out of Watford City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Watford City woman is using her new store to give back to the community.

Mama Llama’s Barn is an online boutique, specializing in kids and women’s clothing.

The owner tells us they ship anywhere in and around Watford City.

She says her hope since launching was to be more than just a retailer, but instead someone who gives back to the community.

“I feel like a lot of our profits go back into the community, and different things to do, so not necessarily do we take a profit from it, but we try and pay it forward more often than not,” Karrisa Mellinger said.

Mellinger says her store can be found on both Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bismarck Funeral Director Sees Effects of Pandemic First-Hand

MMA Fighter

Friday, December 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jordyn Goldzweig

Camping Up

Vaccine Storage

Minot Church

Guilty Sweets

Senators hope defense bill passes, even with President Trump's threats to veto

Christmas Cards

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Santa Run

A weekend cool down

FURRY FRIDAY DEC 11

NDC DEC 11

UMary Men's Basketball

Mandan Boy's Basketball

Hettinger-Scranton Girl's Basketball

Velva Wrestling

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss