Business Beat: Mama Llama’s Barn, an online boutique out of Watford City

A Watford City woman is using her new store to give back to the community.
Mama Llama’s Barn is an online boutique, specializing in kids and women’s clothing.
The owner tells us they ship anywhere in and around Watford City.
She says her hope since launching was to be more than just a retailer, but instead someone who gives back to the community.
“I feel like a lot of our profits go back into the community, and different things to do, so not necessarily do we take a profit from it, but we try and pay it forward more often than not,” Karrisa Mellinger said.
Mellinger says her store can be found on both Apple and Android devices.