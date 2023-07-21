MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mellow Moose Campground in Minot is set in a beautiful, wooded area, where some of the trees are about 150 years old.

The site features 11 RV sites and 8 RV pull-through sites, both options have electric and water hookups. They can accommodate RV’s up to 35 feet long comfortably.

The campground also features 19 tenting sites with electricity, and showers are available for campers too.

“All of our booking is done on mellowmoosecampground.com. So, people can call in if they have questions. But we are going to go to the same website and look up to see if something is available anyway. It is best to check the website first,” said Matthew Kremer, the co-owner of Mellow Moose Campground.

Mellow Moose is southeast of the city center.

You can find the campground at 5800 54th Ave Southeast in Minot.